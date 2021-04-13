Services of volunteers lauded

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has introduced the volunteer system to ensure transparency in the distribution of the benefits of various welfare schemes to the public.

He was speaking at a programme organised at Anandapuram of Bheemunipatnam constituency on Monday to present ‘Seva awards’ to volunteers for their meritorious services. They were acting as a bridge between the village/ward secretariats and the people in their jurisdiction.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister commended the selfless services of the volunteers to the people living in their respective jurisdiction. The system was launched to provide solutions to the people at the village/ward level itself. The development of villages would contribute to the progress of the nation. He extended Ugadi greetings to the volunteers and the public.

District Collector V. Vinay Chand said that expert teams were coming to Andhra Pradesh from other States to study the ‘volunteer system’, which indicates the success of the programme. The volunteers had contributed immensely to the success of the door-to-door surveys conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic. There were a total of 24,288 volunteers working all over the district.

Joint Collector-2 P. Arun Babu commended the volunteers for their yeomen services during the pandemic situation.

RDO Penchala Kishore, Zilla Parishad CEO Nagarjuna Sagar and DPO Krishna Kumari participated in the programme.