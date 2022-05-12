Andhra Pradesh: Services of volunteers being misused, alleges TDP leader

‘One of them is being made to work as the driver of an MLA’

TDP State secretary Bandaru Appala Naidu has alleged that the services of ward and village volunteers, appointed by the State government to help ensure that the benefits of various welfare schemes reach the intended beneficiaries, are being misused by legislators for their personal work.

Addressing a press meet on Thursday, Mr. Appala Naidu said that while Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy describes volunteers as a bridge between the government and the people, they are being utilised by the party MLAs and leaders to do their personal work. He alleged that a volunteer of the Pendurthi Sachivalayam was being utilised by the MLA as his personal driver.

The TDP leader said that the YSR Congress government was giving awards to Volunteers for their yeomen services. He wondered whether the awards were being given in recognition of their work or for doing the personal errands of the MLAs and party leaders.

Mr. Appala Naidu described it as a misuse of public funds as the volunteers were being paid from taxpayers’ money.

“We have proof that the Pendurthi volunteer is being made to work as the car driver of the Pendurthi MLA. We have made enquiries at the sachivalayam and have come to know that the volunteer is not attending to his duties regularly, with no action being taken against him by officials concerned.,” Mr. Appala Naidu said. He demanded that the government ensure that volunteers are not misused by party leaders or MLAs.