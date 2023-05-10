ADVERTISEMENT

Services of Visakhapatnam-Banaras weekly special train extended by four more trips

May 10, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

East Coast Railway has announced the extension of the services of the 08588/87 Visakhapatnam-Banaras-Visakhapatnam weekly special train by four more trips.

Train no. 08588 Visakhapatnam-Banaras weekly special train will leave Visakhapatnam on Wednesdays at 12.30 p.m. from May 24 to June 14 to reach Banaras on the next day at 4.30 p.m.

In the return direction, 08587 Banaras-Visakhapatnam weekly special train will leave Banaras at 6 p.m. and arrive in Visakhapatnam on the next day at 8.30 p.m., according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division A.K. Tripathi.

These will trains stop at Simhachalam, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Bobbli, Parvatipuram, Rayagada, Muniguda, Kesinga, Titlagarh, Balangir, Bargarh Road, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Hatia, Ranchi, Muri, Barkakana, Lateher, Daltonganj, Garwaroad, Dehri on son, Sasaram, Bhabua Road, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadya and Varanasi between Visakhapatnam and Banaras stations.

These trains have 2nd AC-1, 3rd AC-3, Sleeper Class-12, General Second Class-2, Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-2.

Public are requested to make use of these special trains.

