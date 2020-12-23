Services of special trains extended

VISAKHAPATNAM

23 December 2020 18:06 IST

The railways have announced extension of the services of festival special trains. The trains extended are: Train no.02851 Visakhapatnam-Nizamuddin biweekly special express, leaving Visakhapatnam on Mondays and Fridays, will be extended up to January 29, 2021; 02852 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam biweekly express, leaving Hazrat Nizamuddin on Wednesdays and Sundays, will be extended up to January 31; 02887 Visakhapatnam-Hazrat Nizamuddin weekly special express, leaving Visakhapatnam on Tuesdays, Wednesdays,Thursdays,Saturdays and Sundays, will be extended up to January 31.

02888 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam weekly express train, leaving Hazarat Nizamuddin on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Tuesdays, will be extended up to February 2. 02869 Visakhapatnam-Chennai weekly special express, leaving Visakhapatnam on Mondays, will be extended up to January 25; 02870 Chennai Central-Visakhapatnam weekly special express, leaving Chennai Central on Tuesdays, will be extended up to January 26.

02857 Visakhapatnam-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus via Rayagada weekly special express, leaving Visakhapatnam on Sundays, will be extended up to January 31.

02858 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Visakhapatnam via Rayagada weekly special express, leaving Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on Tuesdays, will be extended up to February 2;

08501 Visakhapatnam-Gandhidham weekly special express, leaving Visakhapatnam on Thursdays, will be extended up to January 28, 08502 Gandhidham-Visakhapatnam weekly special express, leaving Gandhidham on Sundays, will be extended up to January 31.

07488 Visakhapatnam-Kadapa daily special express will be extended up to January 31.

07487 Kadapa- Visakhapatnam daily special express train, will be extended up to February 1, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.

Similarly, the other trains extended include: 08479 Bhubaneswar-Tirupati weekly special express, leaving Bhubaneswar on Saturdays, will be extended up to January 30. 08480 Tirupati-Bhubaneswar weekly special express, leaving Tirupati on Sundays, will be extended up to January 31. 02839 Bhubaneswar-Chennai Central weekly special express, leaving Bhubaneswar on Thursdays, will be extended up to January 28. 02840 Chennai Central-Bhubaneswar weekly special express, leaving Chennai Central on Fridays, will be extended up to January 29.

02845 Bhubaneswar-Bangalore cantt special express, leaving Bhubaneswar on Sundays will be extended up to January 31; 02846 Bangalore cant- Bhubaneswar weekly special express, leaving Bangalore cant. on Mondays, will be extended up to February 1. 02898 Bhubaneswar-Puducherry weekly special express, leaving Bhubaneswar on Tuesdays will be extended up to January 26. 02897 Puducherry-Bhubaneswar weekly special express, leaving Puducherry on Wednesdays, will be extended up to January 27; 08496 Bhubaneswar-Rameshwaram weekly special express, leaving Bhubaneswar on Fridays, will be extended up to January 29; 08495 Rameshwaram-Bhubaneswar weekly special express, leaving Rameshwaram on Sundays, will be extended up to January 31; 02859 Puri-Chennai Central weekly special express, leaving Puri on Sundays, will be extended up to January 31 and train no. 02860 Chennai Central-Puri special Express, leaving Chennai Central on Mondays, will be extended up to February 1.