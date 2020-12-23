Visakhapatnam

Services of special trains extended

The railways have announced extension of the services of festival special trains. The trains extended are: Train no.02851 Visakhapatnam-Nizamuddin biweekly special express, leaving Visakhapatnam on Mondays and Fridays, will be extended up to January 29, 2021; 02852 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam biweekly express, leaving Hazrat Nizamuddin on Wednesdays and Sundays, will be extended up to January 31; 02887 Visakhapatnam-Hazrat Nizamuddin weekly special express, leaving Visakhapatnam on Tuesdays, Wednesdays,Thursdays,Saturdays and Sundays, will be extended up to January 31.

02888 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam weekly express train, leaving Hazarat Nizamuddin on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Tuesdays, will be extended up to February 2. 02869 Visakhapatnam-Chennai weekly special express, leaving Visakhapatnam on Mondays, will be extended up to January 25; 02870 Chennai Central-Visakhapatnam weekly special express, leaving Chennai Central on Tuesdays, will be extended up to January 26.

02857 Visakhapatnam-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus via Rayagada weekly special express, leaving Visakhapatnam on Sundays, will be extended up to January 31.

02858 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Visakhapatnam via Rayagada weekly special express, leaving Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on Tuesdays, will be extended up to February 2;

08501 Visakhapatnam-Gandhidham weekly special express, leaving Visakhapatnam on Thursdays, will be extended up to January 28, 08502 Gandhidham-Visakhapatnam weekly special express, leaving Gandhidham on Sundays, will be extended up to January 31.

07488 Visakhapatnam-Kadapa daily special express will be extended up to January 31.

07487 Kadapa- Visakhapatnam daily special express train, will be extended up to February 1, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.

Similarly, the other trains extended include: 08479 Bhubaneswar-Tirupati weekly special express, leaving Bhubaneswar on Saturdays, will be extended up to January 30. 08480 Tirupati-Bhubaneswar weekly special express, leaving Tirupati on Sundays, will be extended up to January 31. 02839 Bhubaneswar-Chennai Central weekly special express, leaving Bhubaneswar on Thursdays, will be extended up to January 28. 02840 Chennai Central-Bhubaneswar weekly special express, leaving Chennai Central on Fridays, will be extended up to January 29.

02845 Bhubaneswar-Bangalore cantt special express, leaving Bhubaneswar on Sundays will be extended up to January 31; 02846 Bangalore cant- Bhubaneswar weekly special express, leaving Bangalore cant. on Mondays, will be extended up to February 1. 02898 Bhubaneswar-Puducherry weekly special express, leaving Bhubaneswar on Tuesdays will be extended up to January 26. 02897 Puducherry-Bhubaneswar weekly special express, leaving Puducherry on Wednesdays, will be extended up to January 27; 08496 Bhubaneswar-Rameshwaram weekly special express, leaving Bhubaneswar on Fridays, will be extended up to January 29; 08495 Rameshwaram-Bhubaneswar weekly special express, leaving Rameshwaram on Sundays, will be extended up to January 31; 02859 Puri-Chennai Central weekly special express, leaving Puri on Sundays, will be extended up to January 31 and train no. 02860 Chennai Central-Puri special Express, leaving Chennai Central on Mondays, will be extended up to February 1.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 23, 2020 6:09:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/services-of-special-trains-extended/article33402904.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY