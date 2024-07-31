Services of special train from Brahmapur to Surat via Duvvada extended to clear rush of passengers

The services of 09069/70 Surat-Brahmapur-Surat special train have been extended from August 7 to November 29 to clear the extra rush of passengers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Train no. 09069 Surat -Brahmapur Special will leave Surat at 2.20 p.m. from August 7 to November 27 (Wednesdays) to reach Duvvada on the next day at 8.10 p.m. and depart at 8.12 p.m. to reach Pendurthi at 8.58 p.m. and depart at 9 p.m.; reaches Vizianagaram at 9.35 p.m. and leaves at 9.50 p.m. and reach Brahmapur at 1.15 a.m. on the third day. (17 trips)

In the return direction, 09070 Brahmapur-Surat Special, will leave Brahmapur at 3.30 a.m. from August 9 to November 29 (Fridays) and will reach Vizianagaram at 6.20 a.m. and depart at 6.35 a.m.; Pendurthi at 7.10 a.m. and depart at 7.12 a.m.; Duvvada at 8,20 a.m. and depart at 8.22 a.m. to reach Surat at 1.45 p.m. on the next day, according to a statement issued by K. Saandeep, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division.

The special train will have stoppages at Nandurbar, Dharangaon, Jalagon, Bhusaval, Akola, Wardha, Balharshah, Warangal, Vijayawada ,Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Duvvada, Pendurthi, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Palasa between Surat and Brahmapur

The train will have one - 1st AC; two – 2rd AC coaches; six- 3rd AC coaches; 8- Sleeper Class coaches, 3- General Second Class coaches and one -Divyagan cum Second Class and one - Luggage cum Brake Van.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.