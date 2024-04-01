Services of nine persons terminated for poll code violation in Vizag East Assembly segment

April 01, 2024 11:43 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The services of five volunteers, two sanitary supervisors, and one person from the malaria wing were terminated for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in Visakhapatnam East Assembly constituency on Monday.

MCC teams have been touring respective constituencies and overseeing the implementation of the election code, thus based on complaints against said persons, they were terminated from service, according to a statement issued by the Visakhapatnam East Assembly segment Returning Officer and Joint Collector.

The RO appealed to all political parties and others not to violate the MCC, and cooperate in the smooth conduct of the general elections.

Moreover, around 10 cases of MCC violations were booked, and cash to the tune of ₹12.20 lakh, 42 saris and a campaign vehicle belonging to the BSP were also seized in the constituency. A case has also been registered against YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana for inaugurating a ‘kalyana mandapam’ even as the MCC is in force.

All political parties have to obtain the prior permission of the Returning Officer to hold meetings, door-to-door campaigns, rallies on vehicles with mic sets, road shows as well as for the opening of temporary party offices; failing to obtain permission would result in action against them under the MCC rules.

