Services of Babu Jagjivan Ram recalled on the occasion of his birth anniversary

April 05, 2024 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The 117th birth anniversary of Babu Jagjivan Ram, who had relentlessly worked for the uplift of the downtrodden sections of society, was observed by various associations and organisations on Friday.

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna garlanded a portrait of Babu Jagjivan Ram and paid rich tributes to him at a programme organised by the Social Welfare Department, at the meeting hall in the Collectorate. Addressing the gathering, Dr. Mallikarjuna recalled that Babu Jagjivan Ram had followed the footsteps of Mahatma Gandhi and had fought all through his life for the welfare of the untouchables.

He had strived for an egalitarian society and gave top priority to the education of the backward classes and women, the Collector said. During his stint as a Union Minister, he had worked tirelessly for the betterment of the downtrodden sections of society, Dr. Mallikarjuna said.

District Revenue Officer K. Mohan Kumar, officials of Social Welfare and other departments participated.

