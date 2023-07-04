Services of Alluri Sitharama Raju to tribal people recalled on his 126th birth anniversary in Visakhapatnam

July 04, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The 126th birth anniversary of revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Sitharama Raju was marked by garlanding of his statues and portraits, recalling his armed struggle to protect the tribal people from suppression by the British rulers, and calls to draw inspiration from his struggle to overcome problems.

Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari and District Collector A. Mallikarjuna paid tributes by garlanding the statue of Alluri at Seethammadhara.

GVMC Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma, YSRCP North Constituency coordinator K.K. Raju, Deputy Mayor K. Satish and Floor Leader Banala Srinivasa Rao were among those who paid tributes.

Mr. Mallikarjuna garlanded a portrait of Alluri at a programme, organised at the VMRDA Children’s Theatre here on Tuesday.

Joint Collector K.S. Viswanathan, DRO, RDO and Joint Director of Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department were among those who paid tributes

Rich tributes were paid to Alluri at a meeting organised at the Alluri Vignana Kendram (AVK) at Dabagardens here. The speakers garlanded a portrait of the revolutionary leader.

Former MLC M.V.S. Sarma alleged that contrary to Alluri’s vision of upholding the rights of tribal people, the Centre was handing over lands in forest areas to the corporate groups. The right tribute to Alluri was to protect the rights of tribal people, and to prevent displacement from their habitat, he said.

A free cancer screening camp for women was organised by AVK in association with Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital on the occasion.

Dr. Subhadra of Mahatma Gandhi hospital spoke on the importance of cancer screening.

AVK in-charge V.S. Padmanabha Raju and medical wing in-charge T. Kameswara Rao were present.

CPI district secretary M. Pydiraju gave a call to the people to be prepared for a united struggle against privatisation of PSU s by the Centre and the privatisation policies of the State government.

The CPI leader garlanded a statue of Alluri and paid tributes, on the Beach Road here on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Pydiraju recalled that Alluri Sitharama Raju, who was born at Pandrangi village of Padmanabham mandal in combined Visakhapatnam district, had fought valiantly against the British, with bow and arrows, for two years. He was shot dead by the British at Mampa in Koyyuru mandal. He used to create awareness among the innocent tribal people to fight for their rights, and train the tribal youths to fight against the British rulers with simple bows and arrows.

He said that the CPI has been demanding for the past 10 years that birth and death anniversaries of such a great leader, be observed officially by the government. He said that the government was now conceding their demand. He alleged that the Centre was trying to privatise PSUs, which were established after several struggles. He said that the ruling BJP government was not bothered about the continuous struggles being waged by the workers of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), opposing the privatisation of VSP. The YSR Congress Party government was also supporting the Centre in this regard, he alleged.

CPI(M) district secretariat member R.K.S.V. Kumar garlanded the statue of Alluri at Sithammadhara and paid tributes. Later, addressing the gathering, he alleged that the BJP government was trying to stake a claim to the legacy of Alluri, who had fought to uplift of the tribal people, but was trampling upon their rights.

BJP leaders paid tributes to the statue of Alluri on the Beach Road.

