Service extended for weekly special trains

January 31, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The operations of some weekly special trains is being extended by the East Coast Railway (ECoR) to meet the demand from passengers.

Train no. 08579 Visakhapatnam- Secunderabad weekly special train will leave Visakhapatnam on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. from February 7 to March 27, to reach Secunderabad on the next day at 9.05 a.m.

In the return direction, 08580 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam weekly special train will leave Secunderabad on Thursdays at 7.40 p.m. from February 8 to March 28 to arrive in Visakhapatnam on the next day at 9.15 a.m., according to a statement issued by AK Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division.

These trains will have stoppages at Duvvada, Anakapalle, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tanuku, Bhimavaram Town, Kaikaluru, Gudivda, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalle, Miryalaguda and Nalgonda

These trains will have 2nd AC-1, 3rd AC-5, Sleeper Class-10, General Second Class-5, Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-2.

Train no. 08583 Visakhapatnam- Tirupati weekly special train will leave Visakhapatnam on Mondays at 7 p.m. from February 5 to March 25 to reach Tirupati on the next day at 9.15 a.m.

In the return direction, 08584 Tirupati- Visakhapatnam weekly special will leave Tirupati at 9.55 p.m. on Tuesday from February 6 to March 26, and will reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 10.15 a.m.

These trains will have stoppages at Duvvada, Anakapalle, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada, Tenali, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Srikalahasti and Renigunta

These trains will have 2nd AC-1, 3rd AC-5, Sleeper Class-9, General Second Class-4, Second class cum luggage/disabled coaches-1, Generator Motor car-1 LHB Coaches.

The train no. 08543 Visakhapatnam- SMV Bangalore weekly special train will leave Visakhapatnam on Sundays at 3:55 p.m. from February 4 to March 31 to reach SMV Bangalore on the next day at 12:30 p.m.

In the return direction, 08544 SMV Bangalore - Visakhapatnam weekly special will leave SMV Bangalore at 3.50 p.m. on Mondays from February 5 to April 1 to reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 1.30 p.m.

The train will have stoppages at Duvvada, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tanuku, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikaluru, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Kuppam, Bangarapet and Krishnarajapuram.

These trains will have 2nd AC-1, 3rd AC-5, Sleeper Class-10, General Second Class-5, Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-2.

Train no. 02809 Bhubaneswar- Tirupati weekly special train, will leave Bhubaneswar on Saturdays at 1.30 p.m. from February 3 to March 30 to 024 which will reach Duvvada will reach 19.35hrs and departure at 19.37hrs which will reach Tirupati on the next day at 10.30hrs.

In the return direction, 02810 Tirupati- Bhubaneswar weekly special will leave Tirupati at 8.15 p.m. on Sundays from February 4 to March 31 to reach Duvvada on the next day at 9.30 a.m. and leave at 9.32 a.m. to reach Bhubaneswar at 5.25 p.m.

These trains will have stoppages at Khurda Road, Balugan ,Brahmapur, Palasa, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Duvvada, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tanuku,Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikaluru, Gudivada,Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, and Renigunta

These trains will have 3rd AC-16, Generator Motor car-2 (LHB Coaches).