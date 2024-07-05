Series of meetings with party cadre soon, says Amarnath

YSRCP leader and former Minister Gudivada Amarnath said that they are analysing the reasons and reviewing the mistakes which led to the loss of the YSRCP in Visakhapatnam district in the recent elections. From next week, we will meet party leaders and cadre to obtain their feedback, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A meeting of party leaders including former MLAs was organised at the party office in Yendada on Thursday.

After the meeting, Mr. Amarnath told reporters that a series of meetings will be conducted involving leaders and cadre soon. He said that the feedback given by party leaders and cadre would be conveyed to party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that it has been just one month since the new government was formed. The YSRCP would observe the functioning of the new government for some more time and would speak on the public policies. The YSRCP would know learn about the problems being faced by the public, fight for them and regain their trust, he said.

Speaking about the volunteer system, Mr Amarnath said that there is no doubt, the volunteers have served the public a lot during the YSRCP government. However, some leaders opined that the volunteer system created void between the party and the cadre, he added.

Mr Amarnath said the 75th bith anniversary celebrations of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy will be held in Visakhapatnam on a grand note on July 8. He said that tributes will be paid to Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s statue in every division in Vizag district and service programmes will be conducted on a large scale.

Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, former MLAs T Nagi Reddy, Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, MLC Varudu Kalyani, YSRCP leaders KK Raju, GVMC YSRCP corporators and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.