Senior YSRCP leader involved in ₹2,000 crore TDR scam in Visakhapatnam, allege JSP leaders

December 17, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Jana Sena Party (JSP) corporator P.L.V.N. Murthy alleged involvement of a senior YSRCP leader in a ₹2,000 crore land scam at Daspalla Hills in Visakhapatnam. He also alleged that government officials are being pressurised to move files as part of the plan to grab land.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Mr. Murthy alleged that the officials of the municipal corporation are mulling to extend the existing 40-foot road to 100-foot road in Daspalla Hills and are ready to give a compensation in the form of Transferable Development Rights (TDR). He said that if the 40-foot road exists in Daspalla Hills, there would be no possibility of building more than five stories building. Keeping this in mind, the authorities were misusing power and gave a notification for widening of the road by 100 feet with the GVMC.

JSP leader Bolisetti Satyanarayana and others were present.

