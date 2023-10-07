Senior police officials to study traffic congestion at 15 major junctions in Visakhapatnam

October 07, 2023 08:33 am | Updated 08:33 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

As part of traffic regulation in the city, senior police officials, including the DSP rank and Station House Officers (SHOs), have been allotted major junctions in the city and were told to study and come up with measures to reduce traffic congestions and ensure free flow of vehicles in the locality.

Following instructions from Police Commissioner A. Ravi Shankar, the police officers from the city will be observing the traffic moment at 15 major junctions, including Maddilapalem, Hanumanthuwaka Junction, Jagadamba Junction, Assilmetta Junction, Siripuram, Gajuwaka Junction, Vepagunta, Kancharapalem Mettu, Thatichetlapalem Junction and Car Shed Junction. They may come up with ideas of road re-engineering works, diversions, suggestiong for expansion, laying service roads, installing signals etc, which may be possibly considered. In this regard, the police are collecting drone visuals of the existing areas and the traffic movement during peak hours.

“Officers will observe and monitor the traffic both in the morning and the evening hours during the peak time. They will asses the vehicular congestion and come up with ideas. Our ultimate goal is to minimise traffic and control road accidents. There should be free flow of vehicles,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) G. Srinivasa Rao.

There has been a significant rise in vehicular population in Visakhapatnam. It was learnt that every year, the city has been witnessing at least a rise of 25,000 to 40,000 new vehicles. A senior police officer from the city said that once the Chief Minister Office (CMO) shifts to Visakhapatnam, the VVIP movement could see a drastic increase, which may further lead to traffic chaos. In view of the possible shifting of the CMO soon, steps are needed to be taken for free flow of traffic. He also said that arrangement of free-lefts and diversion of traffic during the peak hours may be seen once the CMO shifts to Visakhapatnam.

