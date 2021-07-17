Senior Maoist leader Sudheer likely to surrender, says SP

VISAKHAPATNAM

17 July 2021 01:16 IST

‘There is internal strife between tribal and non-tribal leaders in the Maoist party’

Senior Maoist leader Chikudu Chinna Rao alias Sudheer is likely to come out of the banned outfit due to alleged differences with senior leaders.

Sudheer who holds the rank of DCM (Divisional Committee Member) is the commander of Pedabayalu and Korukond area committees of AOBSZC (Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee). This was informed to the media by the Superintendent of Police B. Krishna Rao on Friday.

Speaking to The Hindu, the SP said that the information was based on concrete intelligence reports gathered from the locals. “Sudheer has reportedly already walked out of the outfit and we welcome him to surrender, so that he can lead a normal life in the mainstream, with all the benefits, as promised by the government,” Mr. Krishna Rao said.

According to sources, Sudheer, who is a native of Kondrum village in Injari panchayat in Pedabayalu mandal, is a tribal leader, and he has been facing difficulties with the senior non-tribal leaders.

Based on documents seized from various surrendered and arrested Maoists and also documents recovered from various encounter sites, it has been clear that the Maoist party has been facing an internal strife between the tribal and non-tribal leadership. This was also confirmed by Maoist tribal leader from Jharkhand, Kundan Pahan, who also contested as an MLA, after surrender.

Though the party is dependent on mass tribal base, who form bulk of the attack force, the leadership is reportedly still held by non-tribals from plain areas, primarily from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Both the Central Committee and the Politburo of the banned CPI (Maoist) is reportedly packed with non-tribals, and this has not been going well with the tribals, not only in AOB region but also in other Maoist hotbeds such as Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.

In AOB region also there has been a conflict between the tribal and non-tribal leadership, ever since assertive tribal leaders such as Gemmeli Narayan Rao alias Jambri and Bakuri Venkataramana alias Ganesh were killed in encounters and Kudumula Venkata Rao alias Ravi had died a natural death, a few years ago. Since then Sudheer and Kakuri Pandana alias Jagan, the two surviving senior tribal leaders, were in command of AOB.

But of late, it is learnt that Sudheer, has been facing problem with other senior non-tribal leaders such as Gajarla Ravi alias Uday, the secretary and chief of AOBSZC, Aruna, Mahendra and Suresh.

It is learnt that Sudheer has been questioning the party’s atrocities against the tribals and killing of innocent tribals after branding them as police informers, on the order of non-tribal leaders, said Mr. Krishna Rao.

Sudheer also reportedly expressed that the non-tribal leaders have been taking undue advantage of the innocence and simplicity of the tribals and tribal leaders in the party like him were being suppressed for questioning such acts. He also reportedly expressed that tribal leaders, cadres and militia members were being treated as mere pawns in the conflict with the security forces.

Sudheer’s surrender could be a big blow to the Maoist party in AOB region, especially after the recent encounter at Teegalametta in Koyyuru mandal, in which six Maoists, including senior leaders such as Ranadev, Ashok and Nachike, were killed.