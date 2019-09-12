‘Senior Citizens Jeevan Saathi Sammelan’ on Sept. 22

To provide a new lease of life to lonely and elderly persons by arranging a life partner, Ahemdabad-based Anubandh Foundation and Rizwan Adatia Foundation is organising ‘Senior Citizens Jeevan Saathi Sammelan’, in Visakhapatnam on September 22, at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan, Srinagar area. The timing for the programme is 10 a.m.

Addressing a press conference here in Visakhapatnam, vice-president of Anubandh Foundation, Radha Devi, said that the Sammelan is for men and women aged 50 and above. There is no restriction of caste, religion or State and it is completely free, she said. Unmarried, divorced and widowed are allowed to attend the programme and they need to bring death certificate (of spouse death), divorced certificate, one photograph, copy of ID proof, she said.

Ms Radha Devi said that many single senior citizens are disregarded by their children. They need somebody’s care and love. Our NGO arranges a suitable life partner for them, she said.

“We have been conducting such programmes since 2002 and have organised 56 Sammelans till now in almost all the States. Our NGO has biodata of about 12,950 persons. This is for the first time we have come to Andhra Pradesh,” she said.

Ms. Radha Devi also said that last time, they have conducted Sammelan in Telangana, where over 500 senior citizens attended. Interested can contact 07702455210, 06281346751.

Anubandh Foundation president Natubhai Patel and a few others were present.