Senior BJP leader P.V. Chalapathi Rao passes away in Visakhapatnam

January 01, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Pokkala Venkata Chalapathi Rao(87), popularly known as P.V. Chalapathi Rao, who was ailing for the past sometime, died at a private hospital here on Sunday.

Born on June 1935, Chalapathi Rao had joined the RSS in 1945 as Bala Swayam Sevak. In 1948, when RSS was banned, he had played an active role as a communication channel between the Sangh workers. During Rayalaseema drought in 1951, along with other swayamsevaks, he had collected money and relief material from different parts of the State to help the drought-affected people.

Between 1950 and 1954, he had started ABVP units in colleges and universities in and around Visakhapatnam. On Pandit Deen Dayal Upadyaya’s call in 1953 to organise Bharatiya Jana Sangh(BJS) activities in the district, he had initiated various steps and was successful in getting four councillors elected to Anakapalli municipality.In 1955.

He had served as industrial extension officer in the State Government from 1959 to 1966 but left the job on the request of party workers to contest in the AP Legislature Assembly elections from Anakapalli Assembly Constituency on BJS ticket in 1967.

He had enrolled in the Bar Council in 1966 and fought for the cause of social justice. He had taken active part in 1967-1968 Visakhapatnam Steel Plant agitation, and organised a movement in 1969 for the construction of Polavaram project on the Godavari. In 1970, he had quit his advocate practice and became a full-time worker for Jana Sangh. He had spearheaded the separate Andhra movement from 1972 to 1973 and got arrested several times during the agitation.

He was elected as a Member of Legislative Council (MLC) of Andhra Pradesh from the graduate constituency of North Sarkar District in 1974. In 1980 he was re-elected from the same constituency and held the office till AP Legislative Council was abolished in 1986.

He was State secretary of Loka Sangarshan Samithi during the Emergency and organised underground activity for 19 months. He had openly challenged the Government of Andhra Pradesh to arrest him during emergency.

He had fought for the cause of the workers of industries like BHPV and had served as president and honorary president of trade unions of several PSUs and government undertakings in the city. He was State president of Bharatiya Janata Party, Andhra Pradesh from 1980 to 86.

His son P.V.N. Madhav is presently Graduates Constituency MLC from North Andhra.

BJP MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao expressed grief at the death of Chalapathi Rao and expressed his condolences to his son Mr. Madhav and other family members.