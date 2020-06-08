Senior Assistant of PHC in ACB net

A Senior Assistant at a Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Minimuluru was trapped by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths at Paderu in the Agency area of the district on Monday.

Chetti Shobarani, the accused, was ‘caught red-handed’ by the ACB sleuths, while she was allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹19,000 from the complainant K. Bhagyavathi, an ANM, for passing her field travel allowance bill. The ACB officials seized the bribe amount and the records and produced the accused in the ACB Special Court in the city on Monday. The case is under investigation.