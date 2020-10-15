Senior Assistant in Simhachalam temple suspended

Senior Assistant of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam at Simhachalam, Paluri Narasinga Rao, was placed under suspension for involvement in some alleged illegal activities, on Wednesday.
Issuing the suspension orders, Commissioner of Revenue (Endowments) P. Arjun Rao said that it has come to his notice that Narasinga Rao has been indulging in various unlawful activities like encouraging illegal constructions, interfering in the postings, threatening the guards posted on duty at the temple precincts and leaking certain confidential information. The Commissioner said that Narasinga Rao was involved in the illegal levelling of the 13.4 acres of land belonging to the temple though the High Court had ordered status quo in the matter.
Mr Arjun Rao said that the senior assistant has been placed under suspension pending inquiry, as his continuation in the post will hamper not only the inquiry but also the illegal encroachment of the land belonging to the temple. The Executive Officer of the temple has been asked to take necessary further action in this regard.
