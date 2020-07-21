Senior advocate MSS passes away at 95

Malladi Suryanarayana Sastry, 95, popularly known as MSS, passed away on Sunday evening. MSS was the senior-most practising advocate in the entire northern coastal districts, including Visakhapatnam.

He was well known for his boldness and assertion. He had great leadership qualities, recollected many of his colleagues. He was a dedicated trade union leader. He was the president of about 60 trade unions and also the AITUC General Secretary.

He had served as the president of the Bar Association, Visakhapatnam, for three terms. He had guided and mentored over 60 lawyers from his office.

He is survived by his wife, four sons and two daughters.

His eldest son Sriram and son-in-law T.V.S.K. Kanaka Raju, are senior lawyers.