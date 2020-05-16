Visakhapatnam

Send SEZ migrant workers home: BMS

BMS national vice-president M. Jagadeswara Rao and district president S.R.K. Pratap have demanded that the State government fulfil its responsibility by making arrangements to send migrant workers at the SEZ at Achyutapuram to their home States.

The two, who visited the area along with other BMS leaders on Saturday, said though it is one week since the registration with the local authorities no steps were initiated for their journey home.

Mr. Rao said of the 3,000 from Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha, around 500 left by private vehicles arranged by the police. He demanded that a special train be run from Anakapalle to transport the remaining.

