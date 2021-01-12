Send children regularly to schools, mothers told

Amma Vodi phase 2 launched at Chandrampalem

The second phase of Amma Vodi programme was launched at Chandrampalem School at Madhurawada, under Bheemunipatnam Assembly Constituency, in Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) limits on Monday.

District in charge Minister Kurasala Kannababu, Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana and Chodavaram MLA Karanam Dharmasri were among those who participated.

Mr. Kannababu called upon mothers to make proper use of the money being spent under Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme by sending their children to school regularly and ensure that they study well. He said that Amma Vodi scheme would benefit 44 lakh mothers and each beneficiary would get ₹15,000 a year. He recalled that former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy had introduced the fee reimbursement scheme and enabled the poor to pursue education.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that Mr. Jagan was implementing the Amma Vodi scheme to do away with problem of child labour.

DEO B. Lingeswara Reddy, MRO R. Narasimha Murthy, Zonal Commissioner B. Ramu, Deputy DEO Appa Rao and Headmaster M. Rajababu spoke.