September 27, 2023 08:42 am | Updated 08:42 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Andhra University Nuclear Physics department in association with National Association for Application of Radioisotopes & Radiation in Industry (NAARRI), Mumbai will organise a national seminar on “Recent Trends on Application of Radio Isotopes and Radiation Technologies” at Sagarika Convention, Andhra University here on September 28.

Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) director Dr. Abraham Varughese will attend as chief guest.

