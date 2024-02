February 13, 2024 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

A seminar-cum-awareness programme on PM Vishwakarma Yojana will be held at Sri Krishna Yadava Kalyana Mandapam at Main Road, Old Gajuwaka, here on February 15, according to an official release from A. Srinu, programme coordinator, Visakhapatnam, on Tuesday. Registration of the applicants to avail of the benefits of the scheme will also be carried out at the programme. The artisans of 18 trades can utilise the opportunity. For more details contact 9650519787.

