Seminar on overhauling of gas turbines organised at INS Eksila in Visakhapatnam

A technical seminar on the theme ‘Partnering Indigenous Industry and Imbibing Emerging Technologies towards achieving Self-reliance in Overhauling of Gas Turbines’ was conducted by INS Eksila in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Vice Admiral Sandeep Naithani, Chief of Materiel, inaugurated the seminar that provided a platform for the vision of a self-reliant India under the aegis of Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan.

He also inaugurated an industrial exhibition, wherein 12 firms showcased their cutting-edge technology and ideas for a self-reliance in the field of gas turbines.

Technical papers were presented during the seminar by prominent OEMs and institutes such as HAL, Koraput, BHEL, Hyderabad, NML, Jamshedpur, Bharat Forge Limited, Pune, and Triveni Engineering, Mysore, which exposed the audience to latest developments in the field of gas turbine repair, overhaul, indigenisation and also possible way ahead towards development of indigenous gas turbines through Navy-Industry partnership.