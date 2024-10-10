ADVERTISEMENT

Seminar on mental health held in Visakhapatnam

Updated - October 10, 2024 11:43 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A seminar was organised at the Alluri Vignana Kendram on the occasion of World Mental Health Day on Thursday.

The speakers said that mental health disorders cause immense suffering to the individual and the family, leading to poor quality of life and social exclusion. The day was being observed to create awareness among the people in a bid to reduce stigma surrounding mental health. The theme this year is to prioritise mental health at the workplace. The speakers felt that the psychological problems would increase in future as the population ages.

Praja Arogya Vedika secretary T. Kameswara Rao and Dr. N.G. Nihal were present.

