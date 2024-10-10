GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Seminar on mental health held in Visakhapatnam

Updated - October 10, 2024 11:43 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A seminar was organised at the Alluri Vignana Kendram on the occasion of World Mental Health Day on Thursday.

The speakers said that mental health disorders cause immense suffering to the individual and the family, leading to poor quality of life and social exclusion. The day was being observed to create awareness among the people in a bid to reduce stigma surrounding mental health. The theme this year is to prioritise mental health at the workplace. The speakers felt that the psychological problems would increase in future as the population ages.

Praja Arogya Vedika secretary T. Kameswara Rao and Dr. N.G. Nihal were present.

Published - October 10, 2024 11:42 pm IST

Related Topics

Visakhapatnam / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.