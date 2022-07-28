Seminar on industrial fire safety today

July 28, 2022 20:12 IST

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Andhra Pradesh Chapter will organise a seminar on industrial fire safety on the theme ‘Regulations, prevention and way forward’ at Hotel Fairfield by Marriot at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Senior government officials and experts from the industry will speak on regulations, preventive measures and share the best industry practices to make the work place safer and secure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Delegates from pharma, manufacturing and IT companies, government departments, hospitals, service providers and academia are expected to participate in the seminar.

Minister for Industries, Commerce and IT Gudivada Amarnath will participate as the chief guest. Director of Factories Chandrasekhar Varma, CII, A.P. chairman Neeraj Sarda and CII Visakhapatnam Chapter chairman Ragam Kishore will participate in the programme.