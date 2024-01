January 23, 2024 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Andhra University Gandhian Studies Centre here conducted a seminar on Gandhi and National Unity. The centre invited Vijaya Viharam Ramanamurthy, a Gandhian scholar from Hyderabad, to give a lecture on Gandhi and National Unity, according to Prof. K. Sita Manikyam, programme co-ordinator and Director of the Studies Centre. Former Vice- Chancellor of Damodaram Sanjeevayya National Law University and former director of GITAM School of Law Y. Satyanarayana also spoke.