ADVERTISEMENT

Seminar on ‘ECMO, Heart and Lung transplant’ to be organised for doctors in Visakhapatnam on May 27

May 26, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Interested doctors, residing away from Visakhapatnam, can call Dr. Naresh for the live link of the seminar

The Hindu Bureau

A seminar on ‘ECMO, Heart and Lung transplant’ is being organised by the team of heart and lung transplant unit of Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, at the Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases (GHCCD), Visakhapatnam, from 4 p.m. on May 27.

Dr. P.V. Naresh Kumar, senior consultant CTVS (cardio thoracic and vascular surgeon), Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, will conduct the seminar. Dr. Neeraja, Transplant Immunologist, and Dr. B. Chaitanya, Transplant Pulmonologist, will also participate. The seminar will enlighten doctors on the latest and advanced technologies being adopted for heart and lung transplant.

Doctors hailing from distant places like East and Godavari, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts, and also from neighbouring States can contact Dr. Naresh Kumar on the mobile no. 9440897747 to get the link and join the live seminar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. G. Butchi Raju, Principal, Andhra Medical College, Dr. G. Rajendra Prasad, Vice Principal, AMC, and Dr. R. Sunil Kumar, Superintendent, GHCCD, will participate as guests of honour.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US