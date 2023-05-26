Seminar on ‘ECMO, Heart and Lung transplant’ to be organised for doctors in Visakhapatnam on May 27

May 26, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A seminar on ‘ECMO, Heart and Lung transplant’ is being organised by the team of heart and lung transplant unit of Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, at the Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases (GHCCD), Visakhapatnam, from 4 p.m. on May 27.

Dr. P.V. Naresh Kumar, senior consultant CTVS (cardio thoracic and vascular surgeon), Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, will conduct the seminar. Dr. Neeraja, Transplant Immunologist, and Dr. B. Chaitanya, Transplant Pulmonologist, will also participate. The seminar will enlighten doctors on the latest and advanced technologies being adopted for heart and lung transplant.

Doctors hailing from distant places like East and Godavari, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts, and also from neighbouring States can contact Dr. Naresh Kumar on the mobile no. 9440897747 to get the link and join the live seminar.

Dr. G. Butchi Raju, Principal, Andhra Medical College, Dr. G. Rajendra Prasad, Vice Principal, AMC, and Dr. R. Sunil Kumar, Superintendent, GHCCD, will participate as guests of honour.

