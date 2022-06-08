Seminar on development of Visakhapatnam city to be organised on June 11

A national seminar on ‘Urbanisation - Development of Visakhapatnam City’ will be conducted jointly by Visakhapatnam Apartment Resident Welfare Association (VARWA) and Greater Visakha Resident Colony Associations’ Federation (Nivas) on June 11, at Alluri Sitaramaraju Vignana Kendram, Dabagardens, here.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, General Secretary of VARWA, B.B. Ganesh, and General Secretary, Nivas, P. Narayana Murthy, said that the seminar will be organised in the backdrop of various Central government initiatives including Swachh Bharat, AMRUT and Smart Cities. He said that the seminar will be inaugurated by Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari in the presence of GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha. Eminent personalities from New Delhi, Hyderabad and the city will participate in the seminar, they said.