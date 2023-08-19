ADVERTISEMENT

Seminar on ‘Choosing the B-School’ organised in Visakhapatnam

August 19, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Integral Institute of Advanced Management (IIAM) B-School, Visakhapatnam, conducted a seminar ‘Igniting Minds’ on ‘Choosing the B-School’ by Virendra Shukla, HR Consultant and Adjunct faculty in Tata Institute of Social Sciences(TISS), Mumbai., here on Saturday

Prof. Shukla spoke on “how to choose a B-School”. He highlighted on self-reflection in the decision-making process, decision – choices –criteria, reputation and rankings, curriculum and specialisations, faculty - intellectual resources, location, alumni network, internship and job opportunities among other things.

He said: “What works for one person might not work for another, it’s important to visit schools if you can, talk to current students and faculty, and really get a feel of the environment and culture at each school.” He had an interaction with the students after the seminar and clarified their doubts.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Sunkari Ravindra of IIAM also spoke.

Earlier, Satish C. Ailawadi, Director General of IIAM B-School, welcomed the gathering.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US