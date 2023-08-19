HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Seminar on ‘Choosing the B-School’ organised in Visakhapatnam

August 19, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Integral Institute of Advanced Management (IIAM) B-School, Visakhapatnam, conducted a seminar ‘Igniting Minds’ on ‘Choosing the B-School’ by Virendra Shukla, HR Consultant and Adjunct faculty in Tata Institute of Social Sciences(TISS), Mumbai., here on Saturday

Prof. Shukla spoke on “how to choose a B-School”. He highlighted on self-reflection in the decision-making process, decision – choices –criteria, reputation and rankings, curriculum and specialisations, faculty - intellectual resources, location, alumni network, internship and job opportunities among other things.

He said: “What works for one person might not work for another, it’s important to visit schools if you can, talk to current students and faculty, and really get a feel of the environment and culture at each school.” He had an interaction with the students after the seminar and clarified their doubts.

Sunkari Ravindra of IIAM also spoke.

Earlier, Satish C. Ailawadi, Director General of IIAM B-School, welcomed the gathering.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.