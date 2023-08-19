Seminar on ‘Choosing the B-School’ organised in Visakhapatnam

August 19, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Integral Institute of Advanced Management (IIAM) B-School, Visakhapatnam, conducted a seminar ‘Igniting Minds’ on ‘Choosing the B-School’ by Virendra Shukla, HR Consultant and Adjunct faculty in Tata Institute of Social Sciences(TISS), Mumbai., here on Saturday

Prof. Shukla spoke on “how to choose a B-School”. He highlighted on self-reflection in the decision-making process, decision – choices –criteria, reputation and rankings, curriculum and specialisations, faculty - intellectual resources, location, alumni network, internship and job opportunities among other things.

He said: “What works for one person might not work for another, it’s important to visit schools if you can, talk to current students and faculty, and really get a feel of the environment and culture at each school.” He had an interaction with the students after the seminar and clarified their doubts.

Sunkari Ravindra of IIAM also spoke.

Earlier, Satish C. Ailawadi, Director General of IIAM B-School, welcomed the gathering.