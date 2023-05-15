ADVERTISEMENT

Seminar on advanced trends in civil engineering organised in Visakhapatnam

May 15, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra University Civil Engineering Department organised a national seminar on Trending Practices in Civil Engineering here on Monday to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sir Arthur Cotton.

The speakers spoke on advanced trends in the civil engineering, particularly the concepts of artificial intelligence (AI) associated with GIS applications.

The AU Engineering College Principal G. Sasibhushana Rao garlanded the bust of Sir Arthur Cotton on the department premises.

Mr. Brahmaji Rao, a consultant in architecture from Dubai, delivered a lecture on ‘Trends and practices in building information modelling.’ Boyina, a Geographic Information Systems expert from the United States, showcased the effectiveness of GIS as a powerful tool for decision-making and stakeholder engagement.

