Semester fee hike in AU opposed

Students led by Student Federation of India (SFI) activists staged a demonstration against the recent fee hike by Andhra University, at the Registrar’s office on the campus on Tuesday.

The SFI activists said that that semester fee for graduation and PG courses has been increased from ₹800 to ₹1,200. The demanded a rollback on the decision.

“The first semester fee has been increased from ₹2,050 to ₹2,850, while the second semester fee is now ₹2,700 which was ₹1,900 earlier. The university has about 50% to 60% students from rural and tribal areas and most of them can not afford to pay the revised fee. Moreover, the students were not informed about the fee hike,” said SFI Greater Visakha City Committee secretary L.J. Naidu.

The protesters said that when they brought the issue to the notice of the university officials, they said that the decision was taken by the executive committee and it could not be changed.

The SFI activists said that the YSRCP, which had promised free education and sops for students in the run-up to the general elections, must respond.

Andhra University Registrar V. Krishna Mohan Das assured the protesters that he would bring the issue to the notice of Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasada Reddy who was not present on the campus on Tuesday.