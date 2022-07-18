Selfie with the Mahatma a big draw at the inaugural of Iconic Week in Visakhapatnam

DRM inaugurates the celebrations

Visitors taking pictures at selfie point at the Visakhapatnam railway station during the inaugural of the Iconic Week celebrations on Monday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

A selfie point with a photograph of Mahatma Gandhi alighting from a train at Visakhapatnam Railway Station and the murals of Gandhiji at the station was a big draw among visitors to the station, at the inaugural of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) celebrations, at the railway station here on Monday.

The photo gallery comprising photographs of national and regional freedom fighters, and their role in the freedom struggle and their messages to the people of India and the work of egg artist Shakar showcasing a steam locomotive and revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Sitha Rama Raju engraved on egg shells were the other attractions.

Malla Vijay Kumar, a loco pilot, showed this talent with pencil by portraying Mahatma on card board. Several students displayed their arts at the gallery which revealed their enthusiasm in taking part in the Iconic Week.

Philatelist Krishna Rao displayed a wide range of stamp collections and coins on Mahatma Gandhiji at the venue.

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy inaugurated the weeklong celebrations at the station. A photo gallery was opened at Gate no. 1 of the station. ADRM (Operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo and Senior Divisional Personnel Officer RNA Parida, ADRM (Infra) Sudhir Kumar Gupta, Senior Divisional Engineer S.K. Sarangi, Senior Divisional Engineer (Electrical) Ch. Kameswara Rao and several branch officers participated in the mega event.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Mr. Satpathy said that the Iconic Week was an effort of the Government of India to remember the Freedom Fighters. Mahatma Gandhiji had visited Visakhapatnam during the freedom struggle and there were many persons from their region, who had fought for the country and sacrificed their lives. He said ‘Manyam Veerudu’ Alluri Sitarama Raju was one of them, who made the nation proud.

Cultural programmes were organised on the occasion.