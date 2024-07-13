SEFI to join VSP’s 12-hour protest for re-merger of RINL with SAIL

Steel Executive Federation of India (SEFI) chairman Narendra Kumar Manchore, along with other officials, visited the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), here on Saturday.

The SEFI team will participate in the 12-hour-long protest to demand the re-merger of VSP with the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), on July 14 (Sunday).

VSP CMD Atul Bhatt briefed them that the plant has an excellent layout and is suitable for expansion up to 20 million tonnes, while also highlighting the problems of the plant and steel sector. The SEFI team opined that the permanent solution is to re-merge the RINL-VSP, which was separated in 1982, with the Steel Authority of India Limited.

“The main obstacle to the re-merger is the absurd provision in the policy of the new public sector companies, which is to keep the steel sector as a non-strategic sector, and to recognise the steel sector as a priority sector, which is important for the development of the country,” they said.

