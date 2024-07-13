GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SEFI to join VSP’s 12-hour protest for re-merger of RINL with SAIL

The team believes that the permanent solution to the plant’s problems is the re-merger with the Steel Authority of India Limited, which was separated in 1982

Published - July 13, 2024 09:19 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Steel Executive Federation of India (SEFI) chairman Narendra Kumar Manchore, along with other officials, visited the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), here on Saturday.

The SEFI team will participate in the 12-hour-long protest to demand the re-merger of VSP with the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), on July 14 (Sunday).

VSP CMD Atul Bhatt briefed them that the plant has an excellent layout and is suitable for expansion up to 20 million tonnes, while also highlighting the problems of the plant and steel sector. The SEFI team opined that the permanent solution is to re-merge the RINL-VSP, which was separated in 1982, with the Steel Authority of India Limited.

“The main obstacle to the re-merger is the absurd provision in the policy of the new public sector companies, which is to keep the steel sector as a non-strategic sector, and to recognise the steel sector as a priority sector, which is important for the development of the country,” they said.

Related Topics

Visakhapatnam / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.