Seethakonda gets facelift as selfie point in Visakhapatnam

March 19, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Seethakonda, which is also popularly known as Jodugullapalem Junction view point, has got a facelift and may become a new tourist attraction in the city. After acquiring permissions from the Forest Department officials, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has developed the junction as a selfie point installing “I Love Vizag”, with the beach as its backdrop here on Sunday.

The development was taken up as part of the city beautification work in view of G-20 Working Group Committee meeting, scheduled to be held on March 28 and 29. Being a Sunday, a large number of tourists and visitors have started to throng the new attraction from the afternoon and started taking selfies. The GVMC has arranged a new large walking track and a boundary wall for seating on the lines of the one done from Tenneti Park to Ropeway. New street lights are also arranged along the stretch and decorative lights have also been put up. The GVMC has completed around 90% beautification works ahead of the G-20 meeting.