Seek maximum support of faculty members, new students of IIM-Visakhapatnam told

Ninth batch MBA and fifth batch of Ph.D. begin at the institute

June 27, 2023 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited Chairman and Managing Director Pushp Kumar Joshi presenting certificates to a meritorious student at the IIM-Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited Chairman and Managing Director Pushp Kumar Joshi presenting certificates to a meritorious student at the IIM-Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

Indian Institute of Management-Visakhapatnam (IIM-V) welcomed its ninth batch of the MBA and 5th batch of the Ph.D. at a function here on Tuesday.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) Chairman and Managing Director Pushp Kumar Joshi, while participating as the chief guest on the occasion, emphasised three Q principle- IQ (Intelligence Quotient), EQ (Emotional Quotient), and SQ (Spiritual Quotient).

Mr. Joshi said that the three principles play a vital role in learning journey of two years at the IIM-V campus, consequently enriching one’s skills.

He further advised the students to enrich their content and contextual knowledge by seeking the maximum support of the institute faculty members, so that the right values can be learned for their progressive career.

The IIM-V chairman Milan Kumar gave details of the batch profile. The intake for the year 2023 is a total of 366 students (from 26 States), comprising 222 males and 144 girls which is relatively higher than the previous year of 294 students. The students were enrolled after a rigorous three-phase admission process. They come from various graduation disciplines such as engineering, management, IT, science, arts, and commerce background. This year the batch comprises 72% students with prior work experience and 28% being freshers.

B. Srirangacharyulu, Chairman for Ph.D. programme, said that seven intakes in the PhD this year.

The IIM-V director M. Chandrasekhar, in his address, quoted Bertrand Russell “No man can be a good teacher unless he has feelings of warm affection toward his pupils and a genuine desire to impart to them what he believes to be of value.”

