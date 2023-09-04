HamberMenu
Seed balls distributed to loco pilots, train managers to promote environment conservation in Visakhapatnam

September 04, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

An awareness drive on swachhta and environment conservation was organised jointly by Waltair Division and HPCL Visakh Refinery at Visakhapatnam railway station on Monday.

Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad and Executive Director (incharge), Visakh Refinery, Ratanraj, administered the pledge of swachhta and environment protection to the gathering of railway staff and cleaning personnel at the station.

As part of this initiative, seed balls containing fruit-bearing seeds (such as badam, lemon, mango, and orange) were distributed to loco pilots and train managers (train guards), who would scatter these seed balls in vacant areas during their journeys.

The seed ball, having manure, would facilitate the growth of saplings when planted in barren lands during the rainy season.

The Divisional Railway Manager said that this unique idea was part of a broader effort to protect the environment, reduce global warming, and minimise pollution. It aligns with the Swachhta Mission jointly organised by Waltair Division and HPCL.

The HPCL ED said that this initiative exemplifies a collaborative approach between the railway division and a corporate partner to address environmental issues and to promote sustainable practices.

Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer S.K. Patra, Assistant Commercial Manager M. Chakravorty, Station Manager Aruna Kumari, Chief General Manager (HR) of HPCL G Kiran Kumar and HPCL PRO M. Kali Narasimham were present.

Swachhta kits were provided to the cleaning staff at the Visakhapatnam railway station.

