See our performance and support us, Jagan appeals to people

CM tells auto drivers to use Vahana Mitra benefit to pay insurance premium

CM tells auto drivers to use Vahana Mitra benefit to pay insurance premium

VISAKHAPATNAM

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has called upon the people to compare the performance of his government with that of the previous Telugu Desam Party government and support him in the next elections for continuation of the welfare programmes being implemented for the poor, irrespective of caste and political affiliations.

The Chief Minister was in the city to participate in the State-level YSR Vahana Mitra programme, held at the AU College of Engineering (AUCE) grounds on Friday.

Addressing the beneficiaries, who came in large numbers from different parts of the erstwhile Visakhapatnam district, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy described the autorickshaw, maxi-cab and cab drivers as ‘self-employed’ persons, who were transporting several lakhs of commuters every day to their destinations. He recalled his promise to them at a public meeting in Eluru after coming to know of their woes during his 3,600-km padayatra before the general elections in May, 2018.

He said: “Within four months of coming to power, I had started the Vahan Mitra scheme to provide financial assistance to auto drivers to enable them to pay the insurance premium and FC (Fitness Certificate) fee for their vehicles every year. The non-payment of these was resulting in a majority of the drivers ending up paying huge amounts as penalties. The payment of insurance premium would also benefit passengers in case of an accident.”

He appealed to the auto and cab drivers to utilise the amount, being directly credited to their bank accounts, for payment of insurance premium and FC fee and not to misuse it for any other purpose. Drawing an analogy between his government and that of the previous TDP, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said: “During Mr. Naidu’s rule, penalties to the tune of ₹40.76 crore were collected between 2014-15 and 2018-19 (till the general elections) from auto drivers. During the YSR Congress rule ₹68 lakh was collected in 2019-20 and only ₹35 lakh during 2020-21 as compounding fee from the drivers.”

This was an indication of the attitude of the government towards the poor.

‘False campaign’

Alleging that the Opposition was indulging in a ‘misinformation campaign’ against his government, the Chief Minister said: “Our loans are less than that taken by the previous government. He (Mr. Naidu) had failed because he was more interested in stashing wealth for distribution to his cronies and to the TDP-friendly media and his ‘datta putrudu’. We have eliminated middlemen and corruption through DBT, which enables beneficiaries to get the amount into their account at the click of a button.”

He said that eligible drivers, who could not apply in time, could do so now and the amount would be sanctioned for them after verification of their eligibility.