Security intensified at tourist spots

Security has been intensified at various tourist spots in the city post the incident of an attempted rape on a girl by four persons at Kailasagiri, a couple of weeks ago, and after a woman veterinarian was allegedly gang-raped and murdered in Telangana.

Police have already begun patrolling along the coastal stretch from Naval Coastal Battery to Bheemili.

Vigil is being kept at beaches across the urban limits, parks and other tourist spots for the past couple of weeks.

It was learnt that the police officials have been collecting details of hawkers, street vendors, shopkeepers, autorickshaw stand members and a few others working and providing various services at different tourist spots.

“We have been doing the activity at tourist spots like RK Beach, VUDA Park, Kailasagiri and a few others under Maharanipeta, III Town, MVP police station limits as part of the security measures,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police (East Division) Kulasekhar.

A senior police officer said that not just in the East Division, details are also being collected also from all major tourist places including Thotlakonda, Bavikonda, Yarada, Bheemili and a few others. Apart from these tourist spots, police officials are also collecting details from airport, railway station and bus stations.

Visakhapatnam is not new to crimes against tourists or visitors at tourist spots. Police had earlier received complaints from several couples who were harassed by miscreants at Thotlakonda area by taking their pictures and passing snide remarks.

Several cases

There were also several cases of eve-teasing and stalking at local beaches and auto and taxi drivers misbehaving and fleecing tourists.

Tourism police station

Sources in the police say that efforts are on to revive the proposal for tourism police station.

It may be recalled that recently, Director General of Police Gautam Sawang, responding to a query over the proposed tourism police station in Vizag, said that though it cannot be set up immediately, it is under active consideration.

According to Chief Minister's Dashboard, 2,16,65,444 tourists, including 87,218 foreigners, visited Visakhapatnam in the year 2019 (till November 27), as against 1,98,23,343 including 57,298 foreigners, in 2018.