Security beefed up at Visakhapatnam Rural Tahsildar Office

February 07, 2024 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Collector A. Mallikarjuna advised government officials not to invite anyone to their residences on official work purposes

The Hindu Bureau

In the wake of the gruesome murder of tahsildar Sanapala Ramanayya on February 2, the Visakhapatnam district administration has decided to set up special police security at the Visakhapatnam Rural Tahsildar Office.

Collector A. Mallikarjuna advised government officials not to invite anyone to their residences on official work purposes. He said that funds to the tune of ₹5 lakh have already been sanctioned for the development of the tehsildar office.

He assured that a surveillance system will also be set up at all offices on need-basis.

Joint Collector Mayur Ashok and Revenue Divisional Officer Bhaskar Reddy accompanied the Collector, who visited the Visakhapatnam Rural Tahsildar Office on February 7 (Wednesday).

CONNECT WITH US