Security beefed up ahead of Maoists’ PLGA Week in ASR district of Andhra Pradesh

December 01, 2022 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Security has been beefed up across all mandals in Alluri Sitarama Raju district ahead of the Maoists’ People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) Week, which is observed from December 2 to 8.

ADVERTISEMENT

PLGA week is observed by the banned Left Wing Extremists since the year 2000. It is being observed against the killing of three Central Committee Members — Seelam Naresh, Nalla Adi Reddy and Yerramreddy Santosh Reddy — allegedly by the security forces in Koyyuru forest of Karimnagar district in Telangana in 1999.

In the Agency areas of ASR district, additional forces have been deployed to keep things under control. Additional companies of the elite Greyhounds force, APSP and CRPF have been engaged in area domination and combing operations.

Bomb disposal squads have been deployed to check all vulnerable areas, culverts and bridges for IEDs (improvised explosive devices) and landmines.

Security also has been increased at vital installations and high value targets have been told not to venture out unprotected during the week.

Check-posts have been set up and search operations are on, a senior police officer said.

Low threat perception

Though the threat perception in this year is said to be the lowest in the last couple of decades, the security forces are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that there are no untoward incidents.

The presence of the Maoists in the Agency areas of the district is said to be at its lowest ebb in the last couple of decades.

Since late 1980s, the Agency area, then part of Visakhapatnam district, was considered a Maoist hotbed, after Chhattisgarh.

The Maoist movement grew at a rapid pace from 1990 to about 2015, but it started to dwindle after security forces started to hit them hard in their stronghold from 2016.

Following a number of major encounters such as Ramaguda and Koyyuru and surrenders and arrests of key operatives and leaders, the movement hit a roadblock since 2019.

The offensive of the security forces, combined with clashes between tribals and non-tribals and improved delivery of government schemes, has dealt a telling blow to the movement which is now on its last legs, according to many.

As per reliable sources, all the top leaders such as Gajarla Ravi, Aruna and Pandana have moved to safer places in Chhattisgarh, and there are no leaders to run the movement here.

But despite that, the security has been beefed up and even drones are being used for surveillance. It is a routine exercise and we do not want any kind of incident to happen. We are alert and cautious and our focus is on Chintoor area, which borders Chhattisgarh, said Superintendent of Police J. Satish Kumar.