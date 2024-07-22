Secunderabad-Vizag Garib Rath express to run with new LHB coaches

The Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Garib Rath Daily Express will be equipped with modern Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches.

The LHB coaches are known for their superior riding comfort, enhanced safety features, and reduced journey duration due to improved speed potential.

Train no. 12740 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Garib Rath Express will be equipped with LHB coaches from July 22. In the return direction, 12739 Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Garibrath Express will be equipped with LHB coaches from July 23, according to K. Saandeep, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division.

The new rake will consist of 20 LHB coaches, including eighteen 3 AC Economy coaches and two Generator Motor cars.