GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sectional speed on Vizag-Palasa mainline increased with immediate effect

The decision to raise the sectional speed comes as part of the Railways’ ongoing efforts to modernise and optimise its services, catering to the growing needs of commuters and freight transport alike

April 01, 2024 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Railways has announced an increase in sectional speed to 130 kilometre per hour (km/hr) in the Visakhapatnam-Palasa mainline, with immediate effect.

The decision to raise the sectional speed comes as part of the Railways’ ongoing efforts to modernise and optimise its services, catering to the growing needs of commuters and freight transport alike. With this increase, commuters travelling on the route between Visakhapatnam and Palasa can expect quicker journeys and improved connectivity, according to a statement issued by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division, A.K. Tripathi, on Monday night.

The increased sectional speed applies to all three lines — up line, down line, and the middle line (third line), spanning a distance of approximately 200 km in the Visakhapatnam-Palasa section. The increased speed does not apply to the up and down line between Gopalapatnam and Duvvada stations.

This enhancement in speed will benefit various types of trains operating on this route, including LHB coach trains, Vande Bharat trains, and Amrit Bharat Express, allowing them to run at a maximum speed of 130 km/hr.

Related Topics

Visakhapatnam

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.