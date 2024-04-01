Sectional speed on Vizag-Palasa mainline increased with immediate effect

April 01, 2024 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Railways has announced an increase in sectional speed to 130 kilometre per hour (km/hr) in the Visakhapatnam-Palasa mainline, with immediate effect.

The decision to raise the sectional speed comes as part of the Railways’ ongoing efforts to modernise and optimise its services, catering to the growing needs of commuters and freight transport alike. With this increase, commuters travelling on the route between Visakhapatnam and Palasa can expect quicker journeys and improved connectivity, according to a statement issued by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division, A.K. Tripathi, on Monday night.

The increased sectional speed applies to all three lines — up line, down line, and the middle line (third line), spanning a distance of approximately 200 km in the Visakhapatnam-Palasa section. The increased speed does not apply to the up and down line between Gopalapatnam and Duvvada stations.

This enhancement in speed will benefit various types of trains operating on this route, including LHB coach trains, Vande Bharat trains, and Amrit Bharat Express, allowing them to run at a maximum speed of 130 km/hr.