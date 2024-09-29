ADVERTISEMENT

Secretary (Defence Production) lauds Hindustan Shipyard Limited’s project management

Published - September 29, 2024 11:27 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Secretary (Defence Production) Sanjeev Kumar visited Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), here, according to an official release here on Sunday. He appreciated the infrastructure available at HSL and its proactive approach to managing projects for timely completion and the shipyard’s future plans. He also appreciated HSL’s efforts towards contributing to achieving the Centre’s vision and urged the shipyard to further improve capital expenditure, invest in research and development, and increase the adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies. He encouraged HSL to proactively pursue upcoming defence and commercial projects under ‘Make in India’, the release added.

