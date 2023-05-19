ADVERTISEMENT

Secretariat volunteers have been bridging gap between government and people, says Visakhapatnam Collector

May 19, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

He recalls their services during peak C0VID-19 pandemic when people were in a state of panic

The Hindu Bureau

Ward and village volunteers at a felicition programme in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: V RAJU

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna has said that volunteers have been playing a key role in ensuring that the welfare schemes of the government reach people on time. He was speaking during a programme organised to felicitate secretariat staff from the district for their meritorious services at the VMRDA Children’s Arena here on Friday.

Mr. Mallikarjuna said that in general identifying beneficiaries and ensuring that government programmes reach them is a tough task. But the volunteers have been doing it with ease. The volunteers have been bridging gap between the government and people, he said. Remembering the services of the volunteers during the peak COVID-19 pandemic, Mr Mallikarjuna said that when people were in a state of panic, volunteers provided them a helping hand by conducting tests and admitting them in hospitals, which should not be forgotten. He said that recognising the services of volunteers, the State Government is giving Vajra, Ratna and Mithra seva awards to about 9,560 secretariat employees from the district.

Some of the sachivalayam staff have been given awards on the occasion. In the next 10 days, MLAs and public representatives from every constituency will felicitate the volunteers in their limits, he added.

GVMC Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma, MLC Varudu Kalyani and others were present.

