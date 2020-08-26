Second phase of sero survey begins in nine districts

Health workers collecting blood samples in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

VISAKHAPATNAM

26 August 2020 22:55 IST

45,000 blood samples will be collected, says coordinator

The second phase of the sero surveillance project commenced in Visakhapatnam and eight other districts of the State on Wednesday. It may be recalled that the surveillance project has already been completed in Krishna, Anantapur, East Godavari and Nellore districts.

The surveillance, being conducted as per the guidelines of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), involves collection of blood samples from healthy persons, who haven't got themselves tested for COVID-19 before, and do not show any symptoms of the pandemic.

A total of 45,000 blood samples, 5,000 from each district, will be collected in this phase of the project. Of the 5,000 samples, 4,000 would be collected from the general population, while 1,000 would be taken from high risk categories like health care workers, police personnel, migrant workers, foreign returnees, vendors, industrial and shopping mall staff, K. Rambabu, State COVID-19 Coordinator and Professor of Medicine, Andhra Medical College, told The Hindu.

Among the general population, 60% of the samples would be taken from containment zones and the remaining would be taken from non-containment zones.

The sample collection would be in the ratio of 70: 30 from rural and urban areas respectively in both containment and non-containment zones. “Special emphasis is being given to conduct the random survey in border areas of districts like Vizianagaram and Nellore,” he says.

IgG antibody

The samples will be tested for the presence of IgG antibody, which is produced in the blood, after an infection. The presence of IgG in the blood of a person, indicates that the person concerned, was already affected and cured of the virus, without his/her knowledge. The presence of antibodies in the blood in a large number of people, indicates that they have developed immunity to COVID-19.

The objective of the State government in ordering the sero surveillance is to assess the herd immunity among the people. “We have deployed more number of field survey staff in view of the larger number of samples to be collected compared to that in the first phase. Our target is to complete the survey in the nine districts in a week,” Dr. Rambabu added.