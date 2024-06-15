Second phase counselling of Andhra University Engineering Entrance Test to begin on June 16

Andhra Univesity Directorate of Admissions on Saturday informed that the second phase schedule for certificate verification or counselling of Andhra University Engineering Entrance Test (AUEET) will be conducted from June 16 to 20.

Display of vacancy position after the first phase of the counselling will be done on June 21.

The web option process for the second phase will be conducted from June 22 to 25.

The payment of fee (online) will be allowed from June 28 to July 4, according to a release here.