GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Second phase counselling of Andhra University Engineering Entrance Test to begin on June 16

Published - June 15, 2024 05:59 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Univesity Directorate of Admissions on Saturday informed that the second phase schedule for certificate verification or counselling of Andhra University Engineering Entrance Test (AUEET) will be conducted from June 16 to 20.

Display of vacancy position after the first phase of the counselling will be done on June 21.

The web option process for the second phase will be conducted from June 22 to 25.

The payment of fee (online) will be allowed from June 28 to July 4, according to a release here.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.